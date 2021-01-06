Overnight temperatures to hit -6c in Aberdeen as gritters set out early to combat frozen roads

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gritters in Aberdeen will be out from 6pm to help combat icy roads as the temperature is due to plummet below zero overnight.

The council confirmed that they would be doing two grit runs tonight.

They aim to treat the main roads in the city, with air and road surface temperatures forecasted to hit as low as -4C to -6C.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the whole country, as snow is expected to fall overnight.

This will lead to icy roads and surfaces in Aberdeen.

Gritters in Aberdeen will be out from 6pm onwards and then from 4.45am tomorrow morning.

A statement from the council added: “Any sleet and rain will freeze on the cold ground so it will be icy everywhere tomorrow morning – we will be putting gritters and pavement gritters out along with manual pavement gritting tomorrow morning.

“Please take care.”