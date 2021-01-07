Aldi announces plans for new Aberdeen supermarket

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Discount supermarket chain Aldi has announced plans to open a new store in the Altens area of Aberdeen.

Based at the junction of Wellington Road and Hareness Road, it could be open to shoppers by April 2023.

Aldi says the move will generate up to 35 jobs, and represent an investment of more than £3.8 million into the area.

The Germany-headquartered firm has opened a public consultation on its proposals, seeking feedback from locals ahead of it filing any formal planning applications.

Details will be formally lodged with Aberdeen City Council in the coming months.

According to the plans, the 14,000sq ft supermarket will have 109 parking spaces and “improve the range and quality of shopping available” to those in Altens, Kincorth, Cove and Torry.

It is proposed for the site of oil firm Amec Foster Wheeler’s former offices, which are currently being demolished after lying empty since 2018.

A statement from Aldi said: “The proposals would see a new, modern food store development to serve residents living within the south of Aberdeen, including the communities of Altens,

“The development will also help regenerate a high-profile site that has lain vacant for a number of years, delivering both investment and jobs to the local area.”

The supermarket chain is preparing to open a new store in nearby Portlethen this year.

And in September, planning permission was granted for an Aldi supermarket in Countesswells.

Philip Johnston, Aldi’s property director for Scotland, said: “This marks an exciting time for Aldi and our relationship with Aberdeen as we bring forward our plans for our fourth store in the city.

“Aberdeen remains a key area of growth for Aldi and I am delighted to be able to present our plans to the local community and bring our award-winning offer to the area.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s extremely positive to see plans for a new Aldi supermarket in Altens during such a difficult period caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Job creation is absolutely vital and these proposals will provide a welcome boost to residents living in areas such as Altens, Cove, Kincorth and Torry.

“It’s important everything is done to show Aberdeen remains open for business despite the challenging circumstances that have been faced over the last year.

“The south side of the city is continuing to develop and it’s great to see businesses wanting to invest in the area.”

The plans can be viewed in detail at: aldiconsultation.co.uk/altens-aberdeen