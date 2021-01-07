Body of woman found in Aberdeen woodland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The body of a woman has been discovered in a car at an Aberdeen woodland.

Police descended on the Countesswells Forest area after the alarm was raised at about 11am today.

Officers confirmed a 54-year-old woman was found dead, although there were no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.50am on Thursday, 7 January, 2021, the body of a 54-year-old woman was discovered within a car in the Countesswells Forest area.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Aberdeen city councillor Audrey Nicoll sent her condolences to the woman’s loved ones.

She said: “I became aware of the discovery earlier today of a woman’s body today in what appears to be tragic circumstances.

“My thoughts are with those affected at what will be a very difficult time.”