REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: North-east records largest number of daily deaths since beginning of pandemic

Fourteen people from across Grampian are among the 78 deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the past 24 hours – the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Seven people from Aberdeen, six from Aberdeenshire and one from Moray have died from the virus.

The figures represent the largest rise in the number of deaths for the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

Previously the highest daily total of deaths in Aberdeen was seven, with Aberdeenshire’s highest figure standing at four.

Moray has recorded three deaths in one day before, however.

Across the north and north-east Covid-19 cases have risen by 408 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive Covid cases in Scotland rose by 2,649 across the same time frame representing 11.3% of those tested, the largest daily rise in this wave of the pandemic.

The total number of cases in Scotland now stands at 143,715.

With 78 deaths recorded of those who previously contracted Covid-19, the total number of deaths across the country has risen to 4,779.

A total of 1,467 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 100 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,423,888 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,280,173 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 302 new cases in Grampian since yesterday.

The north-east’s total is now 9,479.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 2,805 after 100 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Shetland has experienced a rise of five further cases in the same time frame. The total there now stands at 168 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

One new positive case has been identified in the Western Isles, with the total number of cases in the islands rising to 108.

Orkney is the only health board in the north and north-east not to have recorded any new cases. There have been 41 positive cases identified since the beginning of the pandemic.