Changes to Aberdeen road layout as major hospital project advances

Traffic restrictions will soon be in place as work on new £233 million medical buildings gets under way in Aberdeen.

Motorists and pedestrians can expect to see the changes in the coming days in the area around the Foresterhill Health Campus.

This is to allow work to begin on the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre scheme.

Deputy project director, Gail Thomson, said: “The coming days will see the construction project, one of the biggest in the history of NHS Grampian, get under way.

“It really is an exciting time for everyone in the north-east who is involved and those who will benefit from this project, particularly patients and families.

“We apologise for any inconvenience these site route changes may cause in the meantime.”

Access to ​the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital car park will remain unaffected during the works.