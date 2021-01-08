NHS Grampian needs you! Health board launch huge vaccination recruitment campaign

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Grampian has launched a huge recruitment campaign to find people to help with vaccinations in the region.

The health board has released a number of vacancies to help them deliver thousands of vaccinations in the region.

They are seeking both vaccinators and vaccination support workers across Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

In a job description, NHS Grampian state that they are involved in “the largest vaccination programme ever undertaken.”

They add: “To achieve this we will need to call upon the skills and expertise of our population, and recruiting large numbers of staff to support our goals.”

Vaccines will be given out in a number of waves, with various sites being set up across the region.

To apply to be a vaccinator, you must be registered with a professional body (NMC, GMC, GDC, GPhC, GOC or HCPC).

You must also have good communication skills and be able to reassure patients.

To be a vaccination support worker, you do not need to have any previous NHS experience.

They would help to make sure the vaccine clinics run smoothly and need to be positive, enthusiastic and reliable.

Applicants can apply for what region they want to work in Aberdeen City, Moray, Aberdeenshire North, Aberdeenshire Central or Aberdeenshire South .

Volunteers are also being sought to support the programme.

To apply, head to the NHS Grampian website.