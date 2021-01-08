Viral video of police in Aberdeen investigating Covid breach at house to be reviewed by independent group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An independent review into the police’s handling of an alleged Covid breach in Aberdeen is to be carried out.

Three people have been charged following reports of a suspected house party on Fonthill Road on Wednesday night.

A video has been circulated online showing the police in attendance, which appears to show a scuffle. A police officer is seen standing inside the hallway of the property as a woman was held back.

Two women, 18 and 48, and a man, 43, have been charged in connection with assaulting police and acting in a threatening and abusive behaviour.

The incident had been widely circulated on social media and was condemned by users, including South of Scotland MSP Michelle Ballantyne.

Now Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has confirmed the case will be passed to an independent advisory group overseeing the use of police powers during the pandemic.

Although he said he was “satisfied about the legitimacy and proportionality of the police response,” Mr Livingstone told the daily briefing the matter was under review.

He added: “The matter is subjugated but what I can say is on Wednesday evening at around 11.30pm police did respond to certain calls from members of the public about what appeared to be a house party.

“Officers then attended at the address and at that time spoke to the occupants.

“What has come out of those circumstances is that three adults have been charged with crimes of violence and public disorder.

“I cannot comment further because of that matter will be reported to the procurator fiscal and due and legit process will take its course.”

Mr Livingstone revealed that he has asked John Scott QC and his independent advisory group – which was set up last year at the height of the pandemic to review the use of police powers – will look into the matter.

However, he said: “I would urge everybody to exercise caution when you see a partial coverage of a particular incident.

“Do not read into things you cannot see and do not make inferences that are not clearly there.

“I don’t think it’s fair to everyone involved and in the end does generate concern which may not be legit.

“The second point is I have been told some of the officers involved had a body-worn camera with them and they had been activated, so there will be a broader record of the full circumstance s of that incident and that will be part of the due process that needs to take place.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of an ongoing party in breach of coronavirus regulations at a property on Fonthill Road, Aberdeen, around 11.20pm on Wednesday, 6 January, 2021.

“Officers attended and two women (aged 18 and 48) and a 43-year-old man were charged in connection with assaulting police officers and threatening and abusive behaviour and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “Everyone should continue to comply with the restrictions currently in place in order to stop the spread of the virus.

“In enforcing the law, police officers should carry this out in a fair and even-handed manner.”