North Sea worker makes ‘miracle recovery’ in Aberdeen after heart stopped for nearly two hours

A North Sea worker has revealed how he made a “miracle” recovery in Aberdeen after his heart stopped for nearly two hours.
19-year-old Asbjorn Morell was exercising on a treadmill on board the Esvagt Cantana oil and gas support ship just before 1am on April 18th when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Three of his crewmates took turns performing CPR for 104 minutes – and gave him five shocks with a defibrillator – before his pulse returned, just before a medical team arrived to airlift Asbjorn to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).
He would spend the next 10 days in an induced coma at ARI.
