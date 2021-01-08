Covid vaccines: Where about in Grampian will vaccinations take place?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mass Covid vaccinations are due to begin across Scotland this year as the Scottish Government aim to make sure the country’s most vulnerable residents are protected.

To do this, they are creating more than 1100 vaccine hubs, including more than 100 in the NHS Grampian area.

These will include secondary schools, medical centres and community centres.

There are also plans to use the empty TECA in Aberdeen as a vaccinations centre, along with community hospitals throughout Aberdeenshire.

Use our interactive map to find out the nearest vaccine hub to you.

More than 113,000 people had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination by the end of last week, the government said.

Their aim is to have everyone over 50 and those with underlying health conditions receive their first dose by early May, which is more than 2.5 million people.

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “We have over 1100 vaccination sites, including over 750 GP practices, involved in the delivery of this vaccine and a growing core of over 3000 trained vaccinators to deliver the vaccine, including dentists, GPs, pharmacists and optometrists.

“This is the biggest logistical challenge in the history of Scotland’s NHS but there is a huge effort from our health and social care staff right across Scotland to make sure it is a success.”