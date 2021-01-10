Missing Aberdeen woman traced following public appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen woman reported missing has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed to the public to help them trace Amanda Youngson on Saturday.

She was last seen in the Linksfield Place area at 3.35pm on Thursday.

The force has confirmed she has been traced safe and well and thanked “everyone for their assistance”.