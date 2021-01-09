Ice skaters, hockey players and sledders enjoy chilly conditions at Hazlehead Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Winter sports fans of all ages descended on a snowy Hazlehead Park today to take advantage of icy conditions resulting from near-freezing weather.

Temperatures in Aberdeen fell below 0C overnight, meaning the snow that fell yesterday morning was still on the ground as people woke up today.

It may not last for much longer though, with the council expecting snow to melt away with warmer temperatures after lunchtime – despite a Met Office weather warning for ice coming into effect from 6pm.

In the meantime, skaters and hockey players were able to enjoy ice at the park which was thick enough to play on.

Among them were players from the Lynx Ice Hockey Club, who usually need to play indoors at the Linx Arena on Beach Esplanade.

The arena, along with all other sports venues around the city, is currently closed in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Young figure skaters Holly Noble and Kirsten Hay also showed off their moves on the impromptu rink.

They were joined by Gillian Thomson, a member of the coaching team at the Aberdeen Linx Ice Skating Club.

Of course, the frosty fun was not reserved for those who brought along their skates.

Others wrapped up warm and left with their sleds to hit the (rather modest) slopes at the park.

Friends Robbie, Campbell, Elise and Ellie had a brilliant time sliding over the snowy surface – and even managed to get adults Lisa Thomson and Heather Stephen to join in the fun.