News / Aberdeen

Ice skaters, hockey players and sledders enjoy chilly conditions at Hazlehead Park

by Craig Munro
January 9, 2021, 12:57 pm Updated: January 9, 2021, 1:31 pm
© Kenny Elrick / DCT MediaFigure skater Holly Noble on the ice at Hazlehead Park. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Figure skater Holly Noble on the ice at Hazlehead Park. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Winter sports fans of all ages descended on a snowy Hazlehead Park today to take advantage of icy conditions resulting from near-freezing weather.

Temperatures in Aberdeen fell below 0C overnight, meaning the snow that fell yesterday morning was still on the ground as people woke up today.

It may not last for much longer though, with the council expecting snow to melt away with warmer temperatures after lunchtime – despite a Met Office weather warning for ice coming into effect from 6pm.

In the meantime, skaters and hockey players were able to enjoy ice at the park which was thick enough to play on.

Brothers Dylan, 8, and Darren Stubbs, 13, from Lynx Ice Hockey Club at Hazlehead Park.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick
Picture of Lynx Ice Hockey Club at Hazlehead Park.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick 09/01/2021

Among them were players from the Lynx Ice Hockey Club, who usually need to play indoors at the Linx Arena on Beach Esplanade.

The arena, along with all other sports venues around the city, is currently closed in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Picture of children playing at Hazlehead Park<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick

Young figure skaters Holly Noble and Kirsten Hay also showed off their moves on the impromptu rink.

(L-R) Holly Noble, 15, and Kirsten Hay, 16, skating at Hazlehead Park.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick

They were joined by Gillian Thomson, a member of the coaching team at the Aberdeen Linx Ice Skating Club.

Holly Noble, 15, and Gillian Thompson skating at Hazlehead Park.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick

Of course, the frosty fun was not reserved for those who brought along their skates.

Others wrapped up warm and left with their sleds to hit the (rather modest) slopes at the park.

From left, Robbie Thomson, 8, Campbell Stephen, 9, Elise Thomson, 9, and Ellie Stephen, 11, at Hazlehead Park.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick 09/01/2021

Friends Robbie, Campbell, Elise and Ellie had a brilliant time sliding over the snowy surface – and even managed to get adults Lisa Thomson and Heather Stephen to join in the fun.

From left, Lisa Thomson being pushed by Robbie Thomson, 8, Elise Thomson, 9, and Heather Stephen being pushed by Campbell Stephen, 9, Ellie Stephen, 11, at Hazlehead Park.<br />Picture by Kenny Elrick