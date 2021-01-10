REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Grampian cases exceed 10,000 as Covid cases rise by 258 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 cases recorded in the NHS Grampian area have exceeded the 10,000 mark, the latest figures have revealed.

The north-east’s total now stands at 10,057 after the number of positive cases in the north and north-east rose by 258 in the past 24 hours.

The figures, which are published each day at 2pm by the Scottish Government, show that across the country 1,877 positive cases were recorded over the same time frame, representing 10.0% of those tested.

Three deaths have also been recorded, however, the Scottish Government warns that this may not be a true reflection of the number of Covid related deaths as registry offices are closed at weekends.

The total number of positive Covid cases in Scotland now stands at 149,766.

With three further deaths confirmed, the total number of deaths of those who previously contracted the virus now stands at 4,968.

A total of 1,598 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 123 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,446,645 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,296,879 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 187 new cases in Grampian since yesterday.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 3,028 after 68 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Shetland has experienced a rise of three further cases in the same time frame. The total there now stands at 175 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Orkney and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with their totals remaining at 45 and 112 respectively.