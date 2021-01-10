Three arrested after armed police called to disturbance in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three men have been arrested after armed police were called to a disturbance in Cove.

Police were called around 10.45pm on Saturday to Wellington Road.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that three men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance in the Cove Bay area of Aberdeen that took place around 10.45pm on Saturday January 9, 2021.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances and there were no injuries.”

The spokesman confirmed that armed officers were in attendance.

Meanwhile, police also attended Clashrodney Avenue in Cove last night, where a male was arrested.

The spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a man has been arrested in connection with the breach of a warrant and inquiries are currently ongoing.”

Police said they were working to establish if the two incidents are related.