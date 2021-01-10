Warning as youngsters snap ‘dangerous’ pics in disused Bon Accord Baths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Safety fears have been raised after youngsters broke into a disused Aberdeen swimming pool to take selfies from the top of the diving board tower.

Bon Accord Baths has been relentlessly targetted by intruders and vandals who have hampered efforts by a group to restore the historic building.

Bon Accord Heritage and the Save Bon Accord Baths campaign are working hard to bring the art deco building back into use.

But now the group has taken to social media to announce yet another break-in, and warn of a worrying and dangerous trend.

Save Bon Accord Baths said: “After several weeks of our team spending a great deal of time and funds on significant security improvement measures, we were disappointed to see that we’ve had intruders again overnight.

“This appears to have been via a very dangerous route to access and force open previously secured windows.

“We’ve been made aware of local youngsters breaking into the building to take social media photographs from the top of the diving tower, seemingly in the pitch dark.

“This stands at 33ft high above a 15ft drained pool, leaving a drop of 48ft, which we are concerned could result in a very serious/fatal injury if someone fell.

“The diving tower is secured by high boards and we have recently coated this heavily in anti-climb paint, however our intruders appear persistent as evidenced by the black paint marks on the wall.

“We can’t stress enough how dangerous this behaviour is, and urge anybody interested in the baths to speak with us and help the project in a legitimate way rather than forcing entry.

“Parents – if your son/daughter appears home with black hands/clothing, please be aware that this may be anti-climb paint which has been applied around the baths building.

“If anybody has any information which may help address the situation, please contact ourselves or police Scotland.”