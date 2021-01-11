Crown Office investigating 11 deaths at Rubislaw Park care home in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Crown Office is investigating 11 deaths at Rubislaw Park Care Home in Aberdeen.

The care home was locked down last month after two positive Covid cases were recorded among a staff member and a resident.

Now the Crown Office has confirmed an investigation has been launched into 11 deaths at the private home on Rubislaw Park Road. Family members have been made aware.

A spokesman said: “The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and the families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A care home spokesman said staff were cooperating fully with the probe, which is being led by the Covid-19 deaths investigation team, and said their thoughts with with all the families impacted.

He said: “Covid-19 has touched every corner of our society and sadly, Rubislaw Park Care Home is no exception.

“We are deeply saddened by the losses we have experienced at the home and we extend our sympathy to the family members and friends of all those who have lost a loved one.

“Our aim it always to provide the best possible care for our residents and the health and well-being of everyone we support, including our staff, remains our top priority.

“The review being carried out by the office of the procurator fiscal is part of a Scotland wide initiative which will see every resident in every care home who passed away due Covid-19 related issues being investigated and we are cooperating fully with it. We also continue to work closely with Public Health Scotland and the health, social care partnership and NHS Grampian to ensure we are doing everything we can to manage Covid-19 effectively.”

The Crown Office is already investigating 27 deaths at two care homes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

There have been 15 deaths at Deeside Care Home in Cults, and 12 deaths at Inchmarlo House near Banchory.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “These deaths at Rubislaw Park are an absolute tragedy and my thoughts are with those who have lost a loved one as a result.

“The SNP Government must urgently explain what protective measures are in place for care homes like Rubislaw on top of the vaccination programme to stop more tragic deaths from occurring.

“Staff in care homes across the north-east continue to do all they can to mitigate the virus spreading in these facilities.

“But these deaths further underline that more help is needed from the Scottish Government.”