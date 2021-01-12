Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 40 objections have been lodged against an Aberdeen hotel’s plans for a rooftop dining area.

Neighbours of The Chester Hotel on Queens Road have raised concerns about the potential for increased noise pollution, cigarette smoke and an increase in visitor numbers.

Owners have said any rise in sound levels would be “negligible”, but that has prompted some residents to commission their own expert to refute the claims.

A roof terrace was built at the premises during a wider redevelopment in 2013 and 2014 and, at the end of last year, the hotel submitted plans to extend it.

This would allow patrons more choice, they said, following a “surprising” increase in the number of customers willing to brave the outdoors and enjoy al fresco dining amid coronavirus restrictions.

Planning documents show the new area would be hidden behind a glass balustrade and “dense” hedgerow, which would increase “acoustic and visual privacy” for guests and neighbours.

The hotel’s owners say the move is required in order to protect jobs and keep customers safe.

A similar application was lodged in 2015, with objections leading it to be referred to the council’s planning committee.

It was recommended for refusal in part because of the “difficulty” in controlling any noise generated on the terrace.

Neighbours have hit out at the latest plans, saying they would have a “significant impact on the character and amenity of the surrounding residential area”.

Wendy Bradford lodged a formal objection, writing: “We should be able to enjoy our homes and gardens without intrusion of this noise pollution.

“Neither would we want to overstretch our colleagues in community policing simply to document these events.

“The times have been in the evenings, late into the early hours and not conducive to home life or relaxation when not working, or when we need to be able to rest when working unsociable hours ourselves.”

Queens Cross Community Council said planners would have “no control” over exactly how the hotel terrace could be used and raised concern residents could see the likes of weddings being held there.

In a statement, members wrote: “In theory any activity which one would expect to reasonably take place within a hotel could take place without planning permission, as long as no further physical development was undertaken.”

Resident Moosa Muhammad said late-night noise would cause “chaos” with his young children, while Eric Crockart said: “This application would exacerbate greatly noise and nuisance factors, by adding a facility for people to be outside in an alcohol-fuelled environment.”

And Louise Ottato wrote: “The raucous laughter and shouting coming from grounds is really annoying and disturbs my enjoyment of my own home and garden during the day.

“But when it continues through till later at night it disturbs my rest and, to a certain extent, my peace of mind.”

Graham Wood, owner of The Chester Hotel, said the proposals were important for the future of the business.

Public sentiment has swung towards outdoor dining throughout 2020 and we see this trend for al fresco dining continuing even in a post-pandemic world,” he said.

“We’re making this application to meet our guests’ expectations and we’re following the formal planning process.

“As a business we’re aiming to secure our future and the future of the jobs of our team at The Chester Hotel, which has adapted to new ways of working since March last year.”