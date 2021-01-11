REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases in north and north-east rise by 188 as Scotland surpasses 150,000 mark

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 cases across Scotland have surpassed the 150,000 mark, with 188 recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The figures, which are published each day by the Scottish Government, show that across the country 1,782 positive cases were recorded in the past day, representing 11.5% of those tested.

One death has also been recorded, however, the Scottish Government has warned that this may not be a true reflection of the number of Covid related deaths as registry offices are closed at weekends.

The death was recorded in Glasgow.

The total number of positive Covid cases in Scotland now soared to 151,548.

The total number of deaths of those who previously contracted the virus now stands at 4,969.

A total of 1,664 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 66 on yesterday’s total, with 126 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care, up 3 in the same time frame.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,453,533 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,301,985 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 121 new cases in Grampian since yesterday, 66 fewer than Sunday’s total.

The north-east’s total is now 10,178.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 3,095 after 67 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with their totals remaining at 45, 175 and 112.