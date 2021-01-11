Man charged after £145k of cannabis discovered in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than £145,000 of cannabis was discovered by police in Aberdeen following reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended a property in Clashrodney Avenue in Cove Bay at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

They have now revealed £145,000 of cannabis was discovered.

A man, aged 31, is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the find.

Three other men, aged 19, 20 and 22, have been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the disturbance.

Residents spoke of their shock as the incident unfolded, with officers remaining on the scene for much of yesterday.

At the same time, armed police were seen at a nearby petrol station on Wellington Road.