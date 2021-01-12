Something went wrong - please try again later.

The chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired has claimed the business improvement district (Bid) has brought more than £2 million in additional funding into the city in the last year.

Adrian Watson is highlighting the impact of the Bid ahead of a key vote on its future this afternoon.

Councillors will consider whether to veto holding a ballot of all members, which is necessary before the district can be renewed in April. Refusal would essentially kibosh the continuation of the Bid.

There are estimated to be around 800 qualifying businesses in the area – which stretches along Union Street, from John Street to Union Square – collectively contributing close to £1m in the mandatory levy every year.

Aberdeen Inspired was the driving force behind bringing the Nuart street art festival – and with it around 30,000 visitors and £10m ‘marketing value’ – to the city in recent years; as well as Restaurant Week, which recently bolstered hospitality takings by 25%, and Aberdeen’s comedy and jazz festivals.

Its Aberdeen Gift Card – launched this year to help secure income for struggling local traders – brought more than £140,000 into the local economy in its first few weeks.

Mr Watson said: “Following a year of unprecedented challenges to public health and the economy, Aberdeen Inspired has remained a steadfastly vocal and unified force for the welfare and fortunes of our city centre, working collaboratively with levy payers and stakeholders to deliver initiatives which have had a tangible, valuable and lasting impact on our city centre and all who depend upon it.

“This voice will be needed more than ever on the road to recovery.”