Helicopter sent as medical issue reported on North Sea supply vessel

A search and rescue helicopter was earlier called to a supply vessel in the North Sea.
Rescue Bond 1 from Aberdeen was sent to provide assistance to a crewman with a medical issue.
The incident was reported around 4.30pm on the vessel, located approximately 100 miles to the north-east of Fraserburgh.
The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before Bond 1 returned to Dyce around 8.45pm.
Aberdeen coastguard rescue team were also tasked to man the landing site.
