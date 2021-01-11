Helicopter sent as medical issue reported on North Sea supply vessel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A search and rescue helicopter was earlier called to a supply vessel in the North Sea.

Rescue Bond 1 from Aberdeen was sent to provide assistance to a crewman with a medical issue.

The incident was reported around 4.30pm on the vessel, located approximately 100 miles to the north-east of Fraserburgh.

The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before Bond 1 returned to Dyce around 8.45pm.

Aberdeen coastguard rescue team were also tasked to man the landing site.