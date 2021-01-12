Aberdeen bypass slip road closed following two-car crash

A slip road off the Aberdeen bypass is currently closed following a two-car crash.
The southbound lane in Kingswell was blocked following the incident which happened near the Esso garage.
Police are in attendance.
The crash happened at about 7.05am.
UPDATE❗️⌚️08:35#A90 AWPR – RTC
Lane 1 of 2 remains closed southbound at the Kingswells Junction due to an RTC.#TakeCare on your approach.@ARL_AWPR @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/S03mX6jKob
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 12, 2021
Traffic Scotland confirmed that the A90 southbound slip road at Kingswells junction was closed.
They advised motorists to be cautious when approaching the area.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Kingswell Roundabout after a crash involving two vehicles at 7.05am this morning.”
There are no reports of any injuries.
