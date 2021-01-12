Shell making 330 UK job cuts, majority in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shell is planning 330 job cuts from its UK oil and gas business, the majority in Aberdeen, as part of its global restructuring.

The losses, from the upstream segment, are expected to be mainly office-based and will take place over the next two years.

Offshore platforms and onshore operational sites such as the St Fergus Gas Terminal are largely expected to be unaffected.

The news, described as a “real blow to loyal workers”, comes after Shell said in August that it would cut up to 9,000 jobs globally in response to the downturn and as part of its push to net zero.