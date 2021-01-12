Broadcasting legend Robbie Shepherd recovers after being injured in fall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

He may have taken a tumble but the message from north-east radio legend Robbie Shepherd is “Thanks abidy, but I’m fine”.

The broadcaster and author, best known for presenting Take the Floor on BBC Scotland, suffered a suspected broken collarbone and bruising after slipping on ice.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the incident on Thursday and is now recuperating at home in Bridge of Don.

While Mr Shepherd awaits a further check-up, he remains stoic, stressing the importance of putting his injuries into perspective in light of the ongoing pandemic.

“I was on my way to get a paper and just as I had almost reached the shop I slipped and fell,” Mr Shepherd said.

“I was taken to hospital by ambulance and they checked me over and sent me home.

“I’ve to go back in again on Thursday, so I’ll know more then, but basically I’m fine, and my column will be in the P&J on Saturday as usual.

“I was able to walk after it and when you see what’s happening right now, there’s really nothing special about me.

“When I came out of the hospital there were 11 ambulances queued up outside, which was when I realised how serious things are at the moment.

“So I really don’t want to overplay what has happened to me.

“There’s been a lot of ice around lately and I’m like everyone else – it was unfortunate but it wasn’t anything other than bad luck.

“My message would be ‘Thanks abidy, but I’m fine’.”

Mr Shepherd added: “What I would say is that having seen it first hand, I cannot praise the National Health Service enough and the job they are doing.

“From the guys in the ambulance who waited with me for an hour before we could go in to the hospital, to those working inside, I really can’t praise them enough.”

Mr Shepherd, 84, has spent a lifetime championing traditional music and was made an MBE in 2001 for services to Scottish dance music and culture.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate in music from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2017.

He writes a column in Doric every Saturday for the Press and Journal’s Your Life magazine.

More than 500 people were dealt with by NHS Grampian for injuries sustained in slips and falls between December 21 and January 4 as the region was hit by a cold snap.

A month prior, between November 21 and December 5, there were just 17 patients treated for such injuries.

Though people of all ages are being admitted after falls, Brian Sloan, chief executive of the charity Age Scotland, said the figures were “extremely worrying” for pensioners.

He said: “Not only are older people more vulnerable to falls, but they can have serious consequences, leading to hip fractures and considerable pain and distress.

“This is especially concerning when we know the NHS is under incredible strain due to the pandemic and many people are worried about being admitted to hospital.

“With more cold weather on the way, we would urge everyone, no matter your age, to take extra care when out and about.”