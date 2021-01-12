More snow and ice forecasted for north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Met Office has extended its snow and ice warning for this week.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are expected to be hit by another cold snap, and the warning comes into place from 8am tomorrow until 8pm on Thursday.

A Met Office statement said: “An area of rain pushing north-eastwards is expected to turn snow in places as it encounters colder air across Scotland and parts of northern England.

“At first, the main hazard may be of rain falling onto frozen surfaces leading to ice, especially on higher level routes.

“However, snow becomes more likely later Wednesday and at least for a time on Thursday.

“Heavier snowfall is more likely above 100m in Scotland and above 200m in England, where 5cm-10 cm (1.9ins-3.9ins) of snow may accumulate, possibly 20cm on highest routes.

“At lower levels, 2cm-5cm (0.78ins-1.9ins) of snow may accumulate in places, but the situation remains finely balanced, with the possibility that most lower-lying areas in northern England see rain or sleet rather than snow.”

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for SNOW and ICE for tomorrow (Wed 13th Jan) at 08:00 until Thursday 14th Jan at 21:00. More info: https://t.co/4lxoQplU8K Please only drive if essential #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/vjJZekgCTl — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 12, 2021

People should expect significant travel disruptions, with the possibilities of delays and cancellation.

Power cuts are likely to occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage could be affected.

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be dangerous or even impassable, posing a greater risk of injuries and accidents.