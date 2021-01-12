Driver charged after being clocked at 110mph on AWPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A driver has been caught speeding at 110mph on the AWPR near Aberdeen.

The man, who clocked above the 70mph speed limit on Tuesday morning, has since been charged by police.

The 33-year-old was detected exceeding the speed limit by 40mph on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) near Kingswells around 8.45am.

Sergeant Craig McNeill of the road policing unit said: “We can confirm that a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences after being stopped by officers on the AWPR near Kingswells around 8.45am on Tuesday January 12, 2021.

“A report has been forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

A male driver has been charged with alleged speeding after #AberdeenRP found him travelling at 110 miles per hour in a 70 limit on the A90, AWPR. #Aberdeen #Fatal4 #Speeding pic.twitter.com/Nc88ZurJgU — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) January 12, 2021

Joshua Harris of road safety charity Brake said: “Speeding at over 100mph is selfish, irresponsible and seriously endangers the lives of other road users – there is simply no excuse.

“Drivers who show disregard for the safety of others should have their licenses revoked and will do well to remember that driving is a privilege, not a right.”

Elsewhere, officers in Peterhead stopped and spoke to three drivers following concern in the local community regarding speeding.

PC Yule and Hislop of the Peterhead Community Policing team carrying out speed patrol checks at South Road, Peterhead on… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

One driver was also issued a conditional offer for a road traffic offence as checks were carried out on the A90 Edinburgh to Fraserburgh road at Boddam.

Constable Andrew Yule said: “We will continue to act on concerns from local residents and where possible carry out checks.

“I would urge drivers to drive to the road conditions and observe speed limits.”