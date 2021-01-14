Virtual cHeRries conference panelists for reflective event unveiled

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Some of Scotland’s most experienced business people will form a panel of experts in human resources for the first virtual cHeRries conference next month.

Businessmen and women are being invited to recover, reflect and reset after a challenging 2020 at the free virtual conference, networking event and exhibition for those working in human resource, training and recruitment.

The inaugural cHeRries conference, associated with the industry celebration of the same name, is being supported by Mattioli Woods and will feature British Olympian and business motivator Kriss Akabusi.

The full-day event will also be used to unveil the finalists of the cHeRries awards, now in their 13th year and taking place online almost a month later.

Another event, entitled ‘Reflect’, will offer a time to stop, look back and learn from negative experiences.

The panel will include Professor Susan Klein, emeritus professor of trauma research at Robert Gordon University, whose extensive experience and expertise lie within the domain of disaster and critical incident preparation and response.

She will be joined by Emily McKerchar, client engagement director and head of Edinburgh coaching practice Re:markable, formerly known as Investors in People Scotland.

Ms McKerchar will bring to the panel her expertise from the people consultancy sector, predominately in business development and client relationship roles, as well as senior-level recruitment.

Depute chief executive of Voluntary Services Aberdeen (VSA), John Booth, a former winner of the Outstanding HR Director accolade at the cHeRries Awards, will also feature on the panel.

Mr Booth has born and educated in Aberdeen and first joined VSA as human resources and training director in 2007, having developed his experience in both the public and oil and gas sector.

Completing the line-up will be Fiona Lindsay and Louise Jenkins-Lang, directors of Aberdeen communication and development firm Lindsay & Lang, who have than 50 years joint experience in the human resources sector between them.

The event is being supported by Activpayroll and Robert Gordon University.

Professor Elizabeth Gammie, head of the Aberdeen Business School at the university said: “We are delighted to once again be a sponsor for the cHeRries Awards.

“The awards recognise the contribution of the HR function to organisational success, which has never been more important as we begin the journey towards economic recovery.”

Activpayroll chief executive Alison Sellar added: “The last year has seen human resources professionals continue to deliver outstanding work even in such challenging times and their commitment deserves to be recognised.”

The online conference takes place on Thursday, February 4, from 9.15am to 4pm.

You can register for the event at cherriesconference.co.uk.

The awards will follow on Thursday, March 4, at 6pm, and will also be held virtually.