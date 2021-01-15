Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new chief executive has been announced for children’s charity The Archie Foundation, following a “devastating” year where it effectively had to “start from scratch”.

The organisation, which supports children’s hospitals in Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee, suffered a 67% fall in income compared to 2019.

As the pandemic took hold and fundraising slowed, the charity also found itself with more people in desperate need of help.

A number of its key roles and services were also placed at risk as a result of the cash flow concerns.

The Archie Foundation has been without a chief executive since the departure of David