Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dozens of glass bottles, Christmas trees, boiler units and window frames are among the rubbish found in an Aberdeen layby.

A hotspot for flytipping activity, the A92 layby near Kincorth has seen a surge in litter louts dumping their unwanted possessions since the start of lockdown last year.

Situated just 10 minutes from the nearest recycling centre, the layby is currently a scene of illegally dumped waste strewn across the area.

Councillor Alex Nicoll who represents Kincorth, Nigg and Cove called the blight on the area “criminal and totally unacceptable”.

He said: “Late last year this issue was highlighted by the media and I did raise this with officers to have the area cleared.

“It is very disappointing to see that some folk are being totally disrespectful of the local community and are again dumping waste indiscriminately.”

It is not the first time that the area has been used for such activities and figures released last year showcased that not just the city centre is at risk from illegal waste disposal.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Chris Sumner/DCT Media © Chris Sumner/DCT Media © Chris Sumner/DCT Media © Chris Sumner/DCT Media © Chris Sumner/DCT Media © Chris Sumner/DCT Media © Chris Sumner/DCT Media © Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Across Aberdeenshire it was reported that flytipping had nearly doubled since March of last year with more than 800 cases being recorded between then and August.

Mr Nicoll added: “This behaviour is correctly criminal and totally unacceptable.”

Since being reported, Aberdeen City Council has confirmed that a clean-up operation will be undertaken to make the area safe and tidy.

But has also condemned the actions of those involved, calling it both “dangerous” and “costly”.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “It is disappointing that people choose to dispose of their waste illegally and dangerously in this manner.

“This action is irresponsible, dangerous and costly.”

With four council run waste and recycling centres operating within the city, council chiefs added: “There is ample opportunity for proper disposal of household wastes.”

Emma Leel, programme manager for litter and flytipping at Zero Waste Scotland said: “Not only is this a visual eyesore, it also poses a threat to local wildlife and represents a waste of resources.

“Never be taken in by cheap offers of waste disposal as they could be a fraudulent company. Always ask to see a copy of their registered waste carrier certificate. For anything that can’t be reused or recycled, place them in your general waste bin.”