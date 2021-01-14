Bank customers face six-mile trip after closure of Aberdeen branch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An MSP has called for a rethink on the timing of an Aberdeen bank closure which will result in customers having to make a six-mile round trip into the city centre.

Bank of Scotland announced a raft of closures last year, with Tullos, Huntly and Turriff among the 56 sites across the UK to go.

Customers of the Tullos branch will have to use Upperkirkgate, in the city centre, after it closes on March.

The branches at Huntly and Turriff close on March 29 and 30 respectively.

But in a letter to the bank, North East MSP Liam Kerr raised concerns about the potential impact of the closures on vulnerable groups, describing it as a “particularly worrying time”.

‘Closing the door on the elderly’

Mr Kerr said: “The current restrictions are particularly tough but when we emerge, there simply must be accommodation for our elderly and vulnerable.

“Many aren’t able to do online banking and are more at risk of being targeted by scams.

“The elderly are having the door closed on them and they shouldn’t be abandoned.

“I’m glad staff have been relocated to the Upperkirkgate branch and haven’t lost their jobs.

“But for elderly customers, they now face a two-hour walk, or an hour round trip on the bus to and from the city centre.

“I understand some of the reasons for the closures but its vital shared banking hub options are explored by the banks to serve our communities.”

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Tullos branch on March 9, 2021 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch is being used less often.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause; customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is less than half a mile from the branch.

“The nearest alternative branch is Aberdeen 201 Union Street.”