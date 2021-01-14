Police seek help to trace man after ‘concerning’ behaviour in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for witnesses after a man was involved in a pair of ‘concerning’ incidents.

At around 2.30pm on Monday January 11, the man approached a group of boys outside Altens Community Centre in Cove and spoke to them.

A woman and her daughter, who were walking in the same area at around 3.30pm two days later, were approached and spoken to by a man fitting the same description.

The man is described as being black and around 6ft, with facial hair.

He was wearing a black jacket/bodywarmer and spoke with “an unknown accent”.

Officers declined to reveal what the man said to the witnesses or why it was concerning.

Sergeant Barry Wallace of Police Scotland said: “We understand incidents of this type are concerning to the local community and we would like to reassure them that officers are working to trace the individual involved.

“We are also keen to ensure he himself, is safe and well.

“Anyone in the local community who has seen the man, or has had a similar encounter is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2530 of 11 January 2021.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents the Cove ward, is encouraging anyone who might have witnessed the incident to get in touch with police.

He added: “Hopefully, the description offered will help jog people’s memories.

“And if happens, I encouraged them to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

“Sometimes it’s the very small pieces of information that help put the jigsaw puzzle together in order to help solve these types of crimes, which are concerning to the community.”