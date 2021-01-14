Emergency services called to crash involving cyclist and car in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a cyclist and a car in Aberdeen.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Inverurie Road near the Bucksburn roundabout.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Around 6.50pm on Thursday, January 14, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving a car and a cyclist on Inverurie Road, Aberdeen.”

It is understood the ambulance service also attended, however, the extent of injuries are not known.

According to Traffic Scotland, one lane has been closed on the A96 roundabout, but traffic appears “to be coping”.