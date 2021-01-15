Cyclist taken to hospital following crash with car at Aberdeen roundabout

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A male cyclist was taken to hospital following a crash with a car at an Aberdeen roundabout.

The incident happened at about 6.45pm at the Bucksburn roundabout.

One lane on the A96 Inverurie Road was closed yesterday evening to allow emergency services to deal with the crash.

It involved a Renault Clio.

The 47-year-old male cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

PC Cameron Griffiths, north-east road policing unit, said: “We know there were several other vehicles in the area at the time of the collision, so are urging anyone who witnessed it to please come forward.

“If you believe you have information which could be relevant, or you may have dashcam footage, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2657 of 14 January.”