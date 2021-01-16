Aberdeen woman with limited lung capacity after battling cancer speaks about importance of vaccine as she receives her first jab

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A young north-east fundraiser left with limited lung capacity after a decade-long cancer fight, is urging people not to hesitate when they receive their coronavirus vaccine call up.

Emily Findlay, 25, who was given her first dose of the vaccine at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital on Thursday, says the partial level of immunity it’s given her has been a “huge weight off her mind”.

Miss Findlay said: “I’ve not been out apart from walks since lockdown began and since December I’ve been thinking it would be amazing to get the vaccine but worried because I am younger so would I be forgotten about?

“My Teenage Cancer Trust nurse was amazing and really pushed for me to have it. It has always been in the back of my mind what would happen if I got the virus.

“It’s a weight that has been lifted off my mind getting this first vaccine.”

After four months of not leaving her Aberdeen flat due to shielding, the Archie Foundation fundraising officer, originally from Orkney, admits she struggled to strike a balance between protecting her vulnerable health and venturing out when restrictions eased in July.

Now, though, she’s looking forward to walks outdoors with friends once she receives her second dose in 12 weeks.

Meantime she’s encouraging anyone offered the jab when their turn comes to take it without hesitation.

“I’d recommend other people have trust in doctors and the people that really know what they are talking about,” she added. “I never doubted this vaccine for a second.

“It blows my mind that people are doubting it.

“I was literally in and out with a ten minute wait afterwards.”