Council housing plans for former Kincorth school to address ‘greatest demand’ on Aberdeen waiting lists

Plans have been submitted for 99 council homes on the site of a former Aberdeen school.

The proposals for land, formerly the Craighill and Beechwood schools in Kincorth, include two, three and four storey flat buildings, as well as terraced housing.

Council staff have now lodged the application for detailed permission with their planning colleagues.

If approved, Craighill would contribute to the local authority’s target of building 2,000 affordable social rent homes in the city by 2022.

A planning document submitted by the council reads: “The proposal aspires to create a new integrated pedestrian focussed neighbourhood at the heart of the design ethos.

“The aim is for the newly formed residential streets to provide an environment in which people can safely interact with each other and take pleasure in their surroundings.

“The combination of buildings, street and open space should create local identity and positively compliment the character of the community.”

The development has been planned to address the significant number of people waiting for one-bedroom council housing in the city – with 66 flats planned to meet that need.

The remainder would be three-bed apartments and houses, many of which would be wheelchair accessible.

The council’s housing team confirmed in a letter to planners: “The proposed mix of house size in the council house new build programme adequately reflects the housing need and demand for homes based on the council house waiting list.

“We have the greatest demand for one-bed properties, with very little demand for two-bed properties.”

The former primary school on the site was demolished in 2013 after being merged with Abbotswell School.

The planned housing development would be accessed by road from Gardner Road and Hetherwick Road, with measures introduced to encourage walking and cycling built in to the design.

Additionally, proposals for 72 new council homes in Tillydrone and another 213 in Kincorth are to be submitted in the coming weeks, a council spokeswoman said.

Working towards the 2,000-home target, 831 have either been built or are already under construction in Aberdeen, including in Smithfield, Manor Walk, Wellheads Road and on the site of the former Summerhill Academy.

The project has been billed as the biggest housing programme in the city for more than 50 years.