Travellers from UK must present negative Covid test before flying to Netherlands

Passengers flying to the Netherlands from the UK must supply a negative rapid test before getting on a flight.

This must be taken immediately before the flight and can be done at the airport, with passengers needing to allow for an extra hour when arriving.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “On Thursday, the Dutch government announced that from January 15 all travellers from the UK must undergo a rapid antigen test.

“This is in addition to the current requirement to provide proof of a negative result from a PCR Covid test.

“We have been liaising with both the airline and suppliers and we be offering testing at Aberdeen International Airport next week.

“What this highlights is the absolute need for a common international standard for pre-departure testing.

“In the meantime, it is important passengers continue to refer to latest government travel guidance.

“Passengers with specific flight enquires should contact their airline directly.”

NHS tests are not being accepted as valid Covid tests and the new travelling regulation was brought in from midnight.

A Dutch Government notice read: “From 15 January 00:01, passengers from Ireland, the United Kingdom and South Africa travelling to the Netherlands also need to take a negative rapid test.

“The test must be taken immediately before departure. You can take the test at the airport.

“Allow yourself at least an extra hour to take the test.

“You are also strongly advised to go into quarantine for 10 days after arrival in The Netherlands.

“For passengers from the United Kingdom, an NHS test is not permitted as a valid Covid-19 test.

“Also, the advice remains only travel when it is essential. For more information, be sure to check the website of the Dutch authorities.”