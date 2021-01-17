Sunday, January 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Police called to two-vehicle crash at Aberdeen roundabout

by Ana Da Silva
January 17, 2021, 1:44 pm Updated: January 17, 2021, 1:45 pm
Officers have been called to a crash at an Aberdeen roundabout.

The incident happened just before 1.30pm at the Craibstone roundabout in Dyce.

A spokesman said it involved two vehicles and there are no reports of injuries.

He also added that there has been no mention of the road being blocked at this time and officers are on the scene.