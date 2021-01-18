Proposed flats projected to rob neighbours of winter sunlight backed by city officials

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Councillors are being urged to conditionally approve plans to demolish industrial units in Aberdeen to make way for more than 30 flats – despite fears it will block sunlight from neighbouring properties.

City planners have recommended members sign off on the detailed proposals for Union Glen, as long as the developer signs a legal agreement to meet their conditions.

That is despite local opposition to the plans, with residents fearing it would decrease the value of their homes, increase parking woes and overshadow surrounding buildings.

Three industrial units would be knocked down in preparation for the 33-flat affordable development, six-storeys tall.

Units 1-3, Union Glen – within view of Holburn Street Bridge – would be felled to make way.

The site historically formed part of the Union Glen distillery but is now surrounding by contemporary flat blocks.

Planning permission was already given to demolish the units in 2015 – but applicant Warehouse 13 is now wanting to build 33 flats instead of hotel apartments.

City centre residents nearby have raised concerns the proposed buildings would cast a shadow over the existing buildings opposite, with fears it would “take away all natural sunlight” from the street.

Furthermore, some argued there was “no demand” for two-bedroom flats in the area due to “overprovision” and, adding to a depressed property market, would further decrease the worth of existing homes.

Council officers calculate the six-storey block would reduce sunshine on nearby property but only through the winter months when “overshadowing and loss of sunlight would be generally less evident”.

Objectors also took issue with the car-free plans, stating it would be “highly likely” future residents of the buildings would own cars.

Furthermore, they argued there was “no evidence” of uptake of car clubs in the city which, coupled with the already high car ownership in the area, made a low or no car development “not feasible” – and that on-street parking was already a “major problem”.

Officers noted that the city centre location meant zero parking was not a stumbling block, as long as mitigations such as cycle storage space and additional nearby city car club resources were put in place.

A report for members reads: “Matters raised in representations are noted, however these are not of sufficient weight to warrant refusal of an application which is considered suitably compliant with the development plan.”