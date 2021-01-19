North-east man called 999 as he thought he had Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been remanded in custody after ringing 999 and demanding police and an ambulance – because he had a temperature and thought he might have Covid.

Laurence Galvin has “persistently” phoned 999 in non-emergencies, with previous convictions for calling the emergency number after burning his steak dinner, falling out of bed, and because his heating wasn’t working.

The 58-year-old has now appeared back in the dock and admitted ringing the emergency services after waking up with a temperature.

But when police arrived Galvin admitted he was drunk and did not need assistance.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “This all started on January 17 at 5.30am.