Cinemas to be used for restart of north jury trials

Jurors will be heading to the cinema, rather than the courtroom, to allow the resumption of trials in Aberdeen and Inverness next month.

Cases involving juries were halted last March, as the pandemic first took hold of the country.

And while they have since restarted in other parts of Scotland, questions had been asked as to when they would resume in the north.

The Scottish Courts And Tribunals Service (SCTS) has now confirmed Sheriff Court trials will be held once again next month.

Jurors will watch proceedings on big screens at Eden Court in Inverness from February 8, and the Vue in Aberdeen from February 15.

The Aberdeen set-up will also allow for the resumption of High Court trials.

The move means jurors can be spread out, in line with physical distancing guidelines, in a large, well-ventilated space.

A camera will also be focused on each juror, with screens installed in courtrooms to allow them to be seen by those involved in the proceedings.

SCTS executive director of court operations, David Fraser, said: “We recognise the concern and impact on the accused, victims and witnesses of any further delay in jury trials.

“The remote jury centres were designed to operate during Covid, ensuring jury trials can continue while restrictions are in place.

“The jury centres are large ventilated spaces, with physical distancing for jurors at all times and are fully equipped with all the necessary precautions of face coverings, hand washing facilities and sanitisers.

“While we know that there are concerns at this time, we have strictly followed Public Health Scotland’s guidance to make these new centres as safe as possible.”

Anyone asked to serve on a jury will now be pre-selected, and only contacted if their attendance is required.

Any travel restrictions will not apply to them for this purpose.

When in the cinema, jurors will be spaced two metres apart with access to water as required. They will also be given a pre-packed lunch at the beginning of each day.

The SCTS has created video guides for jurors, witnesses and practitioners to explain how jury trials can operate safely.

Stuart Murray, president of the Aberdeen Bar Association, told The Evening Express: “Obviously we welcome the return of the High Court to Aberdeen, as well as the resumption of sheriff and jury trials.

“It’s been of some concern that jury trials have taken so long to get back up and running, especially with accused waiting to go on trial while remanded, as well as the delay caused to witnesses and complainers.

“The bar still has some concerns as to whether or not these trials will successfully run as I’m aware from speaking to other bar associations that there have been significant difficulties getting jurors to attend at court in order to allow trials to proceed.

“I’m hopeful that that won’t impact on the ability of trials to proceed in Aberdeen.

“No doubt the SCTS will take the appropriate steps to ensure jurors turn up for court.”

The first criminal trial using a cinema took place at an Odeon in Edinburgh last September, with juries using five screens of the complex.

Glasgow, Ayr, Paisley, Kilmarnock, Hamilton and Airdrie have also resumed proceedings using similar methods.

The SCTS confirmed that Dundee cases will begin again from Monday, while courts in Falkirk, Kirkcaldy, Perth, Greenock and Dumbarton will start next month.