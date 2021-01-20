Dons stars tackle loneliness by calling 2,500 fans – including supporter who lost two loved ones to Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen FC players and staff called thousands of supporters during the festive period in an effort to tackle loneliness among the Red Army.

Having set up a dedicated call team to help alleviate loneliness, anxiety or depression, more than 2,500 fans were contacted over Christmas.

The 50-strong team of staff, players and club volunteers included a host of first-team regulars and Dons legends.

One of those contacted was lifelong Dons supporter, Steve Cooper, who lost two family members to coronavirus before contracting and recovering from it himself.

He said: “It’s been a really tough time, and in the run-up to Christmas I was verging on falling into depression.

“In fact, it kept me going during a week when I really needed something to hold on to.

“I don’t know what I’d have done without the club and football in my life.”

With restrictions expected to carry on for much of the year, the Dons have committed to continuing their dedicated calls for the foreseeable future.

In a joint effort between the club, AFC Community Trust and various other partners, initiatives such as “wellbeing workshops” featuring former players were also arranged.

Meanwhile, festive food hampers were sent out to those in need after supporters raised money for the kind gesture.

Rob Wicks, the club’s commercial director and a director of the trust, said: “Yet again, our actions speak louder than words and we have demonstrated that, together, the club, the trust and the Red Army, are an unstoppable force for good in supporting our communities and our fans when they need it most.”