Man charged in connection with series of bike thefts in Tillydrone

A man has been charged in connection with a series of bike thefts in Tillydrone.

Vehicles and properties were targeted in the incidents with a number of bicycles stolen.

Officers from the Tillydrone and Seaton community policing team arrested a 41-year-old man today, and he was subsequently charged.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

PC Jade Buchan said: “I would encourage all residents to ensure that their properties and vehicles are secured.

“Regarding pedal cycles, it is recommended that they are locked to an anchor point and a heavy-duty lock is used to secure them.

“If any persons are observed acting suspiciously in the area the public is encouraged to report this in order for officers to act on this information promptly”.