Flood alert issued for north and north-east of Scotland

Residents in the north and north-east have been warned about potential flooding as Storm Christoph wreaks havoc.

Flood alerts have been issued by Sepa for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney, Caithness and Sutherland.

They warn that heavy and persistent rain could lead to coastal flooding in some areas throughout Thursday and overnight into Friday.

Snow is also expected to fall to low levels away from coastal areas.

Mark Franklin, flood duty manager at Sepa said: “Flood Alerts have been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, Findhorn Nairn Moray & Speyside and Orkney due to heavy rain expected across coastal areas between 8am and 2pm tomorrow (Thursday 21 January).

“This could result in overflowing of small watercourses and surface water, leading to property flooding and essential travel disruption.

“Most at risk are northern-facing coastal communities, especially along the Buchan coastline. Strong winds will also cause coastal spray and wave overtopping around the coast from Shetland to Aberdeen.

“Regional Flood Alerts have been issued and people living and working in affected areas are advised to deploy flood defences if they have them.

“You can stay up to date with regional Flood Alerts and local Flood Warnings at sepa.org.uk/floodupdates.

“SEPA is working 24/7 to monitor rainfall and river levels and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to review the forecasts, which are combined with local expertise from all regions of Scotland to understand and present the flooding risk.

“The most up-to-date information is always available on our website.”

The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for Thursday about heavy snow and high winds.