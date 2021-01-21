Squabbling and internet problems plague council meeting on improving Aberdeen schools

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A council video call on the state of Aberdeen’s schools descended into mayhem yesterday, plagued by squabbling and patchy internet signal.

Councillors and school representatives on the education committee clashed over a proposal to hear an update on the local authority’s school estate plan in the coming months.

The row broke out at the suggestion of hearing about the work in March, instead of next year, due to councillors having approved the suggestion in November.

Aberdeen Labour councillor Tauqeer Malik said: “This was already agreed at two committees – how can it be?”

After a first vote, where four of six non-council reps voted to hear an update at the next meeting in two months, Mr Malik called for the argument to be referred to full council.

Almost an hour after the row broke out, the Aberdeen Labour councillor and his three coalition colleagues found themselves outvoted on their calls.

In the half hour before, councillors from all sides interrupted each other, while convener John Wheeler battled with a sketchy connection which briefly halted the meeting while officers fought to bring him back into the fray.

Tracey Blackie, a parent rep for primary and additional support needs pupils, said: “This is an educational issue and should remain at education committee – especially with external members involved.

“It would be unfair.”

Mr Malik’s calls were also voted down by a number of his administration colleagues.