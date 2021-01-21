Number of homes across north-east affected by power cut

A number of properties in the north-east are without power this morning.
SSEN have been made aware of an issue in Boddam and the King Street area of Aberdeen.
Two postcodes in the AB24 area reported a loss of supply at around 8am.
An engineer is expected onsite around 9.15am, with power restored by 11.30am.
In Boddam, 21 postcodes in the AB42 postcode area reported a loss of supply at around 7am.
Engineers have been on site since 8.30am, and there is no estimated time for supply to be restored.
