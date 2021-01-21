Aberdeenshire school girl leads teddy bear fundraising effort to help Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Youngster Arabella Winn has encouraged her classmates to join her in funding teddy bears for emergency crews.

With every rescue launched by SCAA’s Aberdeen based teams, a cuddly teddy bear features as part of their crew to help comfort younger patients.

After learning the vital role played by the plush passengers, the nine-year-old enlisted the help of fellow pupils at St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen as fundraisers to support the scheme.

She said: “My friends and I were really pleased to help buy teddy bears for little girls and boys that have to fly in the helicopter air ambulance, and to help Dad’s work as well.”

Her father, Captain Pete Winn, who is responsible for flying those in need of emergency care in all parts of the country, will have a cuddly partner on hand to help aid sick or injured children on their journey to hospital.

The initiative has thus far raised more than £130 which will ensure a steady supply of SCAA teddies are available for injured or seriously ill children.

Pupils at the school entered a raffle to name the charity’s’ bear with entries costing £1 each, finally the winning name Ted was drawn.

Captain Winn added: “Arabella takes a huge interest in my job with the air ambulance.

“She has her own SCAA teddy and thought it would be a good idea to raise money to fund more bears for our young patients.”

With the winning name chosen, a SCAA supporter who lives near the charity’s Aberdeen Airport base embroidered the name on a teddy’s shirt ready for the next recipient.

He added: “I’m really proud of Arabella and her schoolmates for their kind and supportive fundraiser.

“These SCAA teddies really make a difference for our young patients and it’s great to have them on board.”