Aberdeen cafe evacuated after part of building collapses

An Aberdeen cafe has been forced to close after part of a neighbouring building collapsed.

Fire crews were called at 10am by police to a “partially collapsed building”.

Staff at The Tartan Pig, located on Hollybank Place, were evacuated after the roof of a neighbouring building was damaged.

Nobody was injured, but it is understood an investigation into the building’s structure will now be required.

A fire spokesman said cordons put in place.

An online statement from the cafe said: “We are now closed today due to being evacuated from our building.

“The side of the adjoining flats has come loose and damaged the roof of our neighbour’s building and further investigations into the building’s structure will be required.

It added: “Life does throw some blows, but we got to stay strong together.”