Covid outbreak brings production shut down to Ithaca North Sea platform

Production on one of Ithaca Energy’s North Sea platforms has been shut down due to a Covid-19 outbreak on board.

The FPF-1 floating production facility has seen four people confirmed with the virus since Tuesday, who have now been taken off the rig.

Meanwhile, several other crew members who were in close contact are now in quarantine on board and awaiting transport to shore, under supervision of the onboard medic.

Ithaca Energy said it will “not seek to restart production until we are confident that the virus has been eradicated from the platform”.

