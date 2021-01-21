Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to demolish three Aberdeen industrial units to make way for six-storeys of “almost prison-like” flats have been backed.

Councillors voted five to four in favour of the affordable housing in Union Glen, as long as the developer enters a legal agreement to meet the local authority’s terms.

Concerns were raised that the 33 flats could block winter sunlight from neighbouring properties.

Residents also worried car owners moving into the zero-parking block would add to their struggles in finding a space.

Planning vice convener Jennifer Stewart voted to refuse planning permission, and told The P&J: “I’m really concerned it has been approved.

“Most people would not want a property with very little light and it’s a nonsense to not be able to open windows – it’s almost prison-like.”