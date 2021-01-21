Residents left homeless after storm damages Aberdeen building and sends section of wall crashing through optician’s roof

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents have been forced out of their homes after part of their city centre building came loose in storms and debris was sent crashing through the roof of an optician next door.

Sections of Hollybank Place in Aberdeen were cordoned off by emergency services at around 10am, while the Tartan Pig cafe was forced to close its doors and the flats above were evacuated.

Parts of an exterior wall had crumbled and collapsed, falling through the corrugated iron roof of the neighbouring Caledonian Optical premises.

The masonry is understood to have landed in the stock room, setting off alarms and prompting an immediate evacuation.