Aberdeen man handed 11-year road ban due to string of ‘dreadful’ driving offences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen man with a string of “dreadful” driving convictions has been banned from the roads for 11 years.

Dylan Leisk, who narrowly avoided a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, was ordered to wear an electronic tag after he admitted driving while disqualified and on bail.

The 25-year old was caught by police in the early hours of February 2 at the McDonald’s restaurant on Inverurie Road, Bucksburn in Aberdeen.

He was also charged with driving without insurance.

Leisk’s previous convictions include a string of driving offences, including a high-speed car chase with police in 2014 that was described at the time as “utterly reckless”.

He also faced charges in 2016 on a similar offence.

Fiscal Anna Chisholm said: “On February 2 2020, in the early hours of the morning the accused was stopped by police at the locus and further officers attended.

“It was established that the accused was disqualified from driving and was also driving without insurance.”

Leisk’s solicitor, Ian Hingston, argued for leniency in sentencing, stating that Leisk had been helping his mother, who is not currently able to work due to an injury, by doing shopping and cleaning around the house.

He added that Leisk, of Bannerman Place, Aberdeen, had “not sought to take away blame for his actions”.

Sherriff Morag McLaughlin said: “What a terrible driving offences record you have got and what a risk to take, so silly.

“However, there is a bit of hope there in that you are young and you’re also looking after your mum during these very difficult times and it’s not going to help her if I send you away to prison – I’m not going to do that – although you know fine well I’d be completely warranted.”

“I’m going to impose a community pay-back order and a restriction of liberty order, which will mean you will wear a tag.

“Because of your record, I could have given you the maximum for a restriction of liberty order, which is 12 months, but because you pled guilty I’m going to reduce that to nine months.

“Again, had you not pled guilty, because of your dreadful driving record I could have banned you from driving for 15 years, but you will be banned for 11 years and three months.”